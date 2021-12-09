PHOTO FEATURE — New thrift store in Port Neches accepting donations
Published 12:18 am Thursday, December 9, 2021
Love Local Thrift Store, located at 2542 Nall Street in Port Neches, is accepting donations of clothing, shoes, housewares, home décor, furniture, medical equipment, school supplies, etc. The new non-profit is aimed at helping “alleviate financial pressures within our area by offering quality, gently used items at extremely low prices,” according to its website. For more information, call 409-466-2081.