Phillip J. January, 73 was born in Port Arthur, TX and was a lifelong resident of this city.

Phillip was called to his Heavenly Home on Monday, December 6. 2021.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Gloria January, daughter, Phyllis (Russell) Fontenette, son Byron January,15 grandchildren,13 great grandchildren, sister Vivian Smith, a special cousin Barbara January, along with a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 1pm Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ in Port Arthur TX.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home Inc