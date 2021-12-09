Nederlad Police say tool thief used fake ID in 2020 crime

NEDERLAND — Police in Nederland are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly used a fraudulent driver’s license to rent an $800 tool and not return it.

The request for help went out this week; although the crime in question took place more than a year ago.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the man went to Cureton & Son in Nederland to rent a brake on Nov. 9, 2020. A brake is a tool used to bend metal. This particular one is valued at $800.

“He never returned the metal brake, and we checked the address (from the driver’s license) and it was a vacant lot in Beaumont,” Porter said. “We believe he was involved in home improvement in the Mid County area at one time.”

Porter said sometimes a person will rent a tool and keep it for a day or two then pawn or sell it. Police checked pawn shops but did not find the item.

Persons with information on the identity of the man are asked to call Nederland Police Department at 409-722-4965.