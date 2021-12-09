Howell Raby Brown, age 90, peacefully passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Baptist Hospital, Beaumont, Texas.

Howell was born March 26, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas where he grew up on Seventh Street with his parents, Hugh Charles Brown, Jefferson County, Texas and Lonzora Raby, Caldwell County, Texas.

He is predeceased by his parents, sister, brother-in-law, and niece: Carolyn L. Brown Richardson, Capt. Robert S. Richardson, Julie A. Richardson Procter; a brother, Charles T. Brown.

Howell is survived by his wife of 63 years, E’Lane Young Brown; daughter Alice Brown Harrell; son Lawrence Austin Brown; William J. Harrell, son-in-law; a brother, Jerry Hugh Brown and family and niece Lisa K, Richardson Amsberry.

Howell attended Robert E. Lee Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Junior High graduating from Thomas Jefferson High, Port Arthur; Lamar Jr. College, Beaumont.

He enlisted in the U.S Army graduating sixth in his class from Officers Candidate School, Fort Belvoir, Va. serving in Korea before being honorably discharged, to return home and graduate from Lamar University with a B.A. degree in Chemistry and Physics.

Howell completed 45 years of service with Gulf Oil, Chevron retiring as “Chief Refinery Chemist.”

He was an active member of the American Chemical Society, Beaumont Garden Club (Master Gardener).

He was a faithful and active member of Procter Street Church of Christ and First Christian Church, Port Arthur.

A public graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on December 10, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.