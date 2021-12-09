Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 1-7
Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 9, 2021
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7:
Dec. 1
- Mark Wiggins, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulf.
Dec.2
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Link.
- An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Main.
Dec. 3
- Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
Dec. 4
- Jacob Elmore, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- A threat was reported in the 4600 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Hogaboom.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Dec. 5
- Dylan Lewis, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and tampering with Government Record in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- Andrew Galvan, 19, was arrested for tamper with government record in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- Jordan Salinas, 19, was arrested for tamper with government record in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.
Dec. 6
- Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2800 block of Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2800 block of Oak.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
Dec. 7
- Adam Pacetti, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Terrell.
- Theft was reported in the 6500 block of Capital.
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.
- A Criminal Trespass Warning was issued in the 3400 block of Graves.