Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 1-7

Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 9, 2021

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7:

Dec. 1

  • Mark Wiggins, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulf.

Dec.2

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Link.
  • An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Main.

Dec. 3

  • Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dec. 4

  • Jacob Elmore, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • A threat was reported in the 4600 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Hogaboom.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dec. 5

  • Dylan Lewis, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and tampering with Government Record in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • Andrew Galvan, 19, was arrested for tamper with government record in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • Jordan Salinas, 19, was arrested for tamper with government record in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.

Dec. 6

  • Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2800 block of Memorial Boulevard.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2800 block of Oak.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.

Dec. 7

  • Adam Pacetti, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Terrell.
  • Theft was reported in the 6500 block of Capital.
  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.
  • A Criminal Trespass Warning was issued in the 3400 block of Graves.

