PHOTO FEATURE — Nederland spot transforms into Nativity scene

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Mary Meaux

A scene from Wesley United Methodist Church grounds where a live nativity will be presented. The will be a Bethlehem Market, outdoor experience and attendees can meet the cast and pet the animals. The grounds awaits the final touches. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The throne of Caesar Augustus who in the Gospel of Luke ordered a census be taken of the Roman world thus causing Joseph and the pregnant Mary to travel to Bethlehem. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The stage is set for the journey to Bethlehem as presented by Wesley United Methodist Church in Nederland. The church has presented the live nativity for more than 30 years. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3515 Helena Ave., Nederland, will host their annual Live Nativity from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Show times are 6 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. (Mary Meaux/The News)

