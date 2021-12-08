Christmas on Lincoln fun & shopping planned Saturday in Groves

GROVES — Small businesses in Groves and local vendors are gearing up for Christmas on Lincoln.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Lincoln Avenue. There will be shopping, food vendors, family activities, a bounce house and a visit by The Grinch.

Juanita Dixon of Lil Mommy’s Boutique and Elizabeth Cortez of Boutique & Bling are located in Suite C at 4321 Lincoln Ave. They will have their shops open and have a space outside on the avenue.

Dixon said the event is a way for the community to shop small local.

“We will have local vendors so people have a chance to get out of their homes. We were online during COVID,” Dixon said this week while surrounded by stylish clothes, shoes, gifts and more. “We decided to do a brick and mortar. There’s an opportunity to get out of the house. Same thing for vendors. It’s always good to connect with customers.”

Cortez said the upcoming Christmas on Lincoln offers customers a chance to buy Christmas presents.

And go ahead and bring the kids, there’ll be tons of activities.

In addition, The Courtyard Cafe will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Businesses along the avenue have already put out their holiday decorations, while outside the city has added their holiday wreaths on utility poles.

Deidra Lemonis of Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique, 4319 Lincoln Ave., and Isaac Barbosa of Isaac Barbosa Jewelers, 4300 Lincoln Ave. came up with the idea of having events for Lincoln Avenue businesses. The first one was Halloween. Lemonis made a post about it on Facebook, gathered vendors and the event was a success.

“It was a great turnout for us,” Lemonis said. “We decided to put together a Christmas event. For Halloween we had roughly 25 vendors. This event on Saturday has 40.”

All of the shops on Lincoln Avenue will be open and the vendors will line the avenue from Capitol to Jefferson.

“I know a lot of vendors in The Courtyard are having sales, giveaways. We wanted to do something or our community and get everybody out to shop at Christmastime,” Lemonis said.

The event coordinators are looking to host an event on a regular basis.