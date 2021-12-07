Nederland Police: Do you know who this theft suspect is?

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By PA News

The Nederland Police Department released this photo of a crime suspect.

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a theft suspect.

“We need your help in identifying this suspect,” Nederland Police announced Tuesday in a news release with an accompanying photo.

Police said the man pictured is suspected of stealing a metal break from Cureton & Son, located at 106 N. 18th Street in Nederland.

Details on when the crime took place or the impact of the theft were not immediately released.

“Please contact NPD if you can help with the identification,” police asked.

The Nederland Police Department phone number is 409-722-4965.

More News

Authorities release information about man charged with Port Arthur sexual assault

TAKE A LOOK AROUND — Neighborhood Veterinary Centers prepares massive Mid County grand opening

Cousin of woman found dead on Pleasure Island: “I’m going to be her voice”

Nederland City Council weighs in on Jack Brooks Regional Airport development incentive package

Print Article