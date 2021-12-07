Nederland Police: Do you know who this theft suspect is?

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a theft suspect.

“We need your help in identifying this suspect,” Nederland Police announced Tuesday in a news release with an accompanying photo.

Police said the man pictured is suspected of stealing a metal break from Cureton & Son, located at 106 N. 18th Street in Nederland.

Details on when the crime took place or the impact of the theft were not immediately released.

“Please contact NPD if you can help with the identification,” police asked.

The Nederland Police Department phone number is 409-722-4965.