CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Stuff stockings with joy this season

It’s Advent, so we’re supposed to take it slow and reflect.

Soon, we’ll focus on the joy of giving.

Consider these options to ease into a calming holiday season:

Stash your holiday – Love the idea of a joyful touch of aromatic Jasmine in your Christmas Morning tea?

Then best to go caffeine-free the night before with a merry blend of spearmint and sweet holiday spices. Stash Tea designed Christmas Eve for a cozy fire and warming cinnamon and orange peel.

Holiday Chai with gingerbread and sweet rum flavor could be my fave of this holiday collection. White Christmas brings peppermint and gingerroot; Licorice has to be tried to be believed.

I’m hoping the exciting and satisfying flavor will help curb extra holiday grazing.

Stashtea.com is from tea people in Portland, Oregon. Santa would approve.

Southern Culture Artisan Foods – I might have fallen in love with Erica and Mama watching their Southern Culture TV episode about a blindfolded chicken tasting. Fun family.

But I was already drawn to beautiful Garlic & Herb Stone Ground Grits packaged in pretty hinged clear jars. Display those grits! I used their Bourbon Pecan Praline Bacon Rub on my Thanksgiving and that 12-pound bird moved in a day.

Bourbon Salted Pecan and Banana Pudding are Shortstacks flavors from Southern Culture. If even I could make a tempting batch of pancakes (or waffles) from these blends, you can for sure.

They do their work from Decatur, Georgia, and Mama is moaning because it’s so good. Learn more at southernculturefoods.com.

GYV – It sounds like “give,” hence the justgive.com site for GYV Mesoamerican Beauty.

Anona is a new fruit to me and the scent is in a clever “floating” candle that looks like a jug of agua fresca.

Another high-end candle comes in mango, as does a cream you can slather on without having to pop a top. Much care is put into this line featuring other fruits, history and luxury.

Grooming Hut – Maybe your silver fox is already into oils, shampoos and potions to maintain fine facial hair. Maybe your son-in-law’s beard is a bit… amiss.

The kit that features a natural wood brush and come for training and exfoliating beards will be welcome to both men and women across the country. It’s fine and I’m sure Santa would enjoy it himself. That brush is extremely calming — groominghut.com.

Restore Naturals holiday prep – There are no pets or babies in my home, but I want to be as natural as possible when it comes to cleaning. I’ve left restaurants when the cleanser smell is stronger than any food coming from the kitchen.

Restore Naturals guarantees the performance of their very long line of products. I’m enjoying the all-surface cleaner and reading up on their goods from laundry concentrate to concentrates.

Soy, orange and corn are some ingredients that somehow transform your home. It’s a confidence thing. And a cleaning thing. I’m glad I found restorenaturals.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie ready to spread and receive joy at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.