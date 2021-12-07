Cousin of woman found on island: “I’m going to be her voice”

The cousin of a woman found last week on Pleasure Island said her family is still reeling after learning about her death.

Janice Summer Ross, 30, was found Nov. 29 just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Levee Road. A preliminary autopsy did not indicate a cause of death, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen said last week. At this point authorities are awaiting results of a toxicology screen.

“So far we have no new information,” Alyssa Flowers, 29, said. “They told my aunt it could take up to 120 days.”

Her aunt, who is Ross’ mother, is wrecked by the loss of her daughter.

“She can’t eat, can’t sleep,” Flowers said. “She’s a nervous wreck. I’m advocating for my cousin. She doesn’t have a voice so I’m going to be her voice. I’m sure she’d have done the same for me.”

The woman who lived with her boyfriend and Flowers grew up close in age and “did what girls do,” such as watch movies and play with makeup.

As they got older, the duo would cruise to the beach or drive around listening to music.

And that is the person Ross’ family wants people to remember.

“She was on drugs, but that doesn’t define who she was,” Flowers said. “As an adult she became more compassionate about her family. She loves her family so much, she would take a bullet for somebody. She was a very caring person.”

Ross was with her family at her mother’s house in Silsbee on Thanksgiving. That was the last time they heard from her — four days before her body was found.

“They think she died Sunday night or early Monday morning,” Flowers said.

Authorities have not released much information about the case, but did say the body was in decent condition and didn’t appear to have been on the island for long.

And while Flowers knew her cousin to struggle with drugs, she said it was synthetic marijuana.

“I think somebody may have drugged her or may have done something to her,” Flowers said. “You’re not going to travel all the way out to (Pleasure Island) to just die. Her body was most likely dumped. Whoever did that needs to go to jail. And our family is going to make sure that person gets the maximum punishment.”

Prior to her death, Flowers said her cousin was known for her generosity.

“She was well known in the Beaumont community as a really nice person,” Flowers said. “She was a caring person and loved by a lot of people. What happened to her shouldn’t have happened. I want people to know she was really cared for.”

A GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses can be found by clicking here.

Anyone with information on Ross’ death is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department please at 409-983-8600. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

READ MORE: Pleasure Island video footage under review after body found