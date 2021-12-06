VIEW THE PHOTOS — Mid County Cruisers ride through community with Christmas spirit

Published 11:13 am Monday, December 6, 2021

By PA News

The Mid County Cruisers rode in the 2nd Annual Jungle Bell Rockin Christmas Cruise Friday.

The Mid County Cruisers are golf cart enthusiasts that take part in holiday events.

Organizer Sherman Crochet provided the parade route before, which started at Port Neches Park parking lot near boat ramp, to Merriman, right on Grigsby, left on Llano, right on Port Neches Avenue and eventually ended on Boston Avenue near the Heritage Festival food court area.

Participants were asked to share candy with the smiling faces.

