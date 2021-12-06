Legacy Community Health & Port Arthur News join for holiday toy drive benefiting pediatric patients

Certain underserved Southeast Texans will receive some holiday help this year through a community health center collecting toys for patients.

However, this year the donation locations have expanded to one in Port Arthur — The Port Arthur News.

For the second year, Legacy Community Health is hosting a toy drive for its pediatric patients. Normally, the toys are given to children at an in-person event, but this year it will be done as a drive-through holiday party, according to Joshua Davis, who serves as senior director for major gifts in the East Region.

“Legacy Community Health is a federally qualified health center that provides quality health care to all, regardless of their ability to pay,” Davis said. “For some of our patients, this may be one of the only gifts they receive this year, which is why this toy drive is so important.”

Legacy, based locally in Beaumont, helps with a variety of treatments such as behavioral health, dental, endocrinology, geriatrics, HIV/STD screening and treatment, LGBTQ services, OB/GYN needs, pediatrics, pharmacies, vaccinations and immunizations and vision needs.

As a federally qualified health center, services are available on a sliding fee scale in order to reach those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Legacy is also an affiliate of the United Way.

“A toy donation will not only put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season, but will also ease the burden for those parents who may struggle to provide Christmas for their family,” Davis said.

And The Port Arthur News is excited to help to part in it.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for The Port Arthur News to contribute to and help promote an effort that helps our most vulnerable,” said Stephen Hemelt, publisher of The Port Arthur News. “We look forward to working with our team members, readers and community neighbors to make Christmas a little happier this year.”

The toy drive will run from Dec. 1-13. Legacy asks that donated toys be unwrapped.

Donations can be brought to the Port Arthur News office at 2349 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur.