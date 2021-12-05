National Weather Service details severe storm concerns for Monday in SETX

Published 7:45 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021

By PA News

A cold front will move north to south across the entire region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said there is a marginal (5 percent) risk for strong to severe storms, including damaging winds and tornadoes.

Timing of these storms will be 8 a.m. to noon for east Texas and central Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 3 pm for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, and noon to 4 p.m. for south central Louisiana.

