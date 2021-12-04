RELIGION BRIEFS — “Brom Babylon to Timbuktu” to continue

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature a Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor is superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will continue a series titled From Babylon to Timbuktu during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The presenter will be the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash will on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is Candace Hemelt, senior advertising coordinator of the Port Arthur News.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.