PHOTOS from Bulldog Classic Day 2

Published 12:10 am Saturday, December 4, 2021

By Chris Moore

Nederland’s Charles Olsen drives by a defender during a 85-45 win over Legacy. Chris Moore/The News

Day 2 of the 50th annual Bulldog Classic took place Friday at Nederland High School. Teams played eight varsity games throughout the day in Dog Dome. PNG defeated Vidor 48-28 in the first game of the day, despite only scoring four points in the third quarter. Nederland defeated Legacy 85-45 to move to 2-0 in the tourney. Nederland hosted an alumni night later in the evening before taking on West Orange-Stark.

Nederland’s Trip Parker passes out of a double team. Chris Moore/The News

Nederland Head Coach Brian English paces the sideline. Chris Moore/The News

Hamshire-Fannett guard Colin Dorsey drives for a layup against Humble. Chris Moore/The News

BC5: Nederland guard Ethan Borel pulls up from three. Chris Moore/The News

Hamshire-Fannett guard Colin Dorsey saves the ball against Humble. Chris Moore/The News

