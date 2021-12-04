PHOTOS from Bulldog Classic Day 2

Day 2 of the 50th annual Bulldog Classic took place Friday at Nederland High School. Teams played eight varsity games throughout the day in Dog Dome. PNG defeated Vidor 48-28 in the first game of the day, despite only scoring four points in the third quarter. Nederland defeated Legacy 85-45 to move to 2-0 in the tourney. Nederland hosted an alumni night later in the evening before taking on West Orange-Stark.