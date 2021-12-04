PHOTO GALLERY — Community gathers for Coffee with the Chamber president

Friday morning was all about mixing business with pleasure — and a little caffeine — as local business and community members joined at the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce for Coffee with the President.

“I give an overview of the year, and get ideas from people — what they’d like to see for 2022,” said Chamber President Pat Avery. “And, also, (it is) just to interact. A lot of new members come to this.”

The annual December event started in 2019, Avery said. And on Friday morning the third floor of the Chamber building was filled with people from all different industries, making introductions or reconnecting. Coffee, of course, as readily available, as was breakfast.

One highlight was seeing the bench dedicated to longtime Chamber leader Paige Snyder, who died in September.

It was purchased by the Ambassador Committee.

“Paige was someone that everyone could look up to,” said Chamber Ambassador Dale Champagne. “When she passed, it hurt a lot of us. There was a void a lot of us had.”

Champagne said the committee decided on a memorial bench so it could be used by everyone to sit, chat and remember her.