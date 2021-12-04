KATHIE’S KORNER — Inspire hope in others by being hopeful

Hope is a beneficial, confident, expectation and desire for a thing to happen, a trust in God, and, no doubt.

There are a lot of phrases and quotes about Hope, and I will list a few for our memories and use.

But, my favorite one is right out of the heart and mouth of David in Psalm 42, where he speaks of all his troubles, but ends with (in verse 11) “why, my soul are you so downcast, why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God.”

(verse 8) “By day the Lord directs His Love, at night His song is with me. A prayer to the God of my life.”

My husband, Mike, wrote a beautiful song from Psalm 42, called, “Deep,” singing how our souls long and thirst for God as a deer pants for water. And as deep calls unto deep, the roar of His waterfalls, waves and billows pour over me. What a wonderful picture for us, believers to know that God is ever encouraging and refreshing us.

If we would just GO TO THE WORD and pray, all of our troubles could be taken care of. Hope builds and moves me, thank God!

So, remember in this, sometimes confusing, violent time in this crazy, mixed-up, goofy world to reflect on this great Scripture, Psalm 42, and be hopeful, then your light will shine for others who may need it.

Just like when God comforts us, we know how to comfort others, we will also know how to: Bring Hope, Inspire Hope and Be Hopeful.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.