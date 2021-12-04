Butcher’s Korner offers warm food, service

NEDERLAND — For more than a quarter century, Butcher’s Korner on Boston Avenue has served hunters and diners alike.

While the end of the year is the busiest time for the eatery’s calendar with the variety of hunting seasons underway and families and local business in need of catering, Butcher’s Korner manager Scott Nutt believes the establishment’s system allows staff to work efficiently. In the span of a year, the location processes between 1,600-1,800 animals, such as deer and pigs.

“Everyone is welcome,” Nutt said. “We are busy, but we have a good system and I have a good crew. They dropped off about 65 ice chests on Monday. We already had 60 on hand.”

Nutt said the location has served generations.

“It’s pretty personal,” he said. “There are kids that came in as kids and have grown up and have kids of their own. Nederland is not too big, so you know some people. Then, there are people you get to know over the years. You build friendships.”

Nutt said Butcher’s Korner often caters for offshore marines, refineries and admin meetings.

“We do turkeys and hams for the holidays,” he said. “We do prime rib, whole tenderloin. There is nothing really too small or too big for us to do.”

The location also has daily lunch specials for people who just want a quick meal.

“We have barbeque every day,” he said. “We try to do a special every day, whether it is smothered pork or ribeye sandwiches on Fridays. We are open until 6 p.m. so you can get dinner as well. Lunch is a pretty good crowd.”

Sarah Staton, who works the cash register and who Nutt credits as “the brains of the operation,” said anyone can bring their meat to be processed and simply have to drive it up to the back of the shop.

“There will be a boy back there that will greet and help them fill out the order form for what they want,” Staton said.

The restaurant started carrying Wagyu, which is a higher-end steak, Nutt said.

“A lot of people are interested in that now,” he said.

Nutt said he would like to expand in the near future.

“I think we have proven what we can do after 26 years at this location,” he said. “A second location would be nice. I would love to see another location in the West End of Beaumont, but we are going to take it one day at a time.”

Butcher’s Korner is open Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those inquiring about the catering services can either ask at the shop, located at 1155 Boston Avenue, or call 409-722-04831.