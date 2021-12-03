PHOTO FEATURE — Hispanic Business Council welcomes new leadership

The Hispanic Business Council of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership Thursday.

The group recognized outgoing members President Luis Figueroa, Tracy Ramirez, Arturo Angeles and Fernando Ramirez at the event.

The committee also announced Erika Banda Meza, Raquel Ochoa, Daniel Cruz, Angelica Lopez, Yadira Hernadez, Christian Castro and Luis Guevara would take over in new roles.

The event was also an opportunity for members of the committee to network within the community.