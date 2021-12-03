PHOTO FEATURE — Hispanic Business Council welcomes new leadership

Published 12:22 am Friday, December 3, 2021

By Chris Moore

From left to right: Luis Figueroa, Arturo Angeles, Tracy Ramirez and Fernando Ramirez were recognized as outgoing members. (Chris Moore/The News)

The Hispanic Business Council of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership Thursday.

The group recognized outgoing members President Luis Figueroa, Tracy Ramirez, Arturo Angeles and Fernando Ramirez at the event.

From left to right: Daniel Cruz, Raquel Ochoa, Erika Banda Meza, Yadira Hernandez and Luis Guevara were announced as new leaders for the Hispanic Business Council. (Chris Moore/The News)

The committee also announced Erika Banda Meza, Raquel Ochoa, Daniel Cruz, Angelica Lopez, Yadira Hernadez, Christian Castro and Luis Guevara would take over in new roles.

The event was also an opportunity for members of the committee to network within the community.

More News

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur students get gifts for travel through past and present

Police: Groves woman was driving drunk with child in her lap

Pleasure Island video footage under review after body found

TAKE A LOOK AROUND — Boston Avenue kids’ consignment store made over into Freshly Dressed

Print Article