Eula Mae Hebert Parker was born on March 26, 1923 to Felix and Blanche Hebert in Port Arthur, TX.

She was lifelong resident of Port Arthur. Eula died on December 1, 2021 at the age of 98.

She loved life, her family and loved to fish.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O. B. Parker and her daughter, Jean Ann Parker.

Eula is survived by her two sons, Ruelle Parker and his wife, Lana, James Parker; her four granddaughters, Leah Oliver, Lindsey Parker, Tamara Segura, Charisse Short and her husband, Ricky; her four great grandchildren, Daniel Goans, Calib Parker, Trey and Phoebe Short.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Staff of Oak Grove Nursing Home for their love and care they gave her.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Eula’s life will be at 11:00 AM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.