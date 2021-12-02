Woman falls from vehicle in Port Arthur; air lifted for medical treatment

Published 10:22 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

By PA News

Port Arthur Police are investigating a serious injury case that sent a woman by helicopter for emergency treatment.

Sgt. Shelby Harper said officers responded at approximately 4:54 p.m. to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive.

Harper detailed the police response in reference “to a disturbance.”

Officers discovered a female had fallen from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

She was air lifted to the hospital for medical treatment, Harper said, adding PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

More News

Carlton “Ryle” Adamson Sr.

Earl Delahoussaye Jr.

Memorial star defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau starts own brand, selling merchandise

Arrests for cocaine, illegal gun possession follow Port Arthur Police chase

Print Article