Woman falls from vehicle in Port Arthur; air lifted for medical treatment

Port Arthur Police are investigating a serious injury case that sent a woman by helicopter for emergency treatment.

Sgt. Shelby Harper said officers responded at approximately 4:54 p.m. to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive.

Harper detailed the police response in reference “to a disturbance.”

Officers discovered a female had fallen from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

She was air lifted to the hospital for medical treatment, Harper said, adding PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.