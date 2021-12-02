Woman falls from vehicle in Port Arthur; air lifted for medical treatment
Published 10:22 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021
Port Arthur Police are investigating a serious injury case that sent a woman by helicopter for emergency treatment.
Sgt. Shelby Harper said officers responded at approximately 4:54 p.m. to the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive.
Harper detailed the police response in reference “to a disturbance.”
Officers discovered a female had fallen from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
She was air lifted to the hospital for medical treatment, Harper said, adding PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.