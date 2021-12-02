PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur joins for lighting of city Christmas tree

The Memorial High School football team, band and dance team joined in with city officials and community supporters Tuesday night to help light the tree at city hall.

Port Arthur City Council members took a break from their regularly scheduled meeting to gather in front of city hall for a short presentation.

The large Christmas tree outside city hall is accompanied by lighted wire reindeers and other holiday décor.

Upcoming fun includes a Museum of the Gulf Coast event featuring Santa, live reindeer, face painting and more from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

The city’s event, to be held at the Ernest Simpson Jr. Downtown Pavilion from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, features an ice skating rink, mechanical bull, zip line, Zorb Ball racing, Euro bungee and Snowzilla Slide Jr. as well as food vendors and pop-up shops.