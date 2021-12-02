Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 24-30
Published 12:28 am Thursday, December 2, 2021
Nov. 24
- Mykelle Cary, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1800 block of Duff.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6900 block of Capital.
Nov. 25
- Jessie Derutte, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.
Nov. 26
- Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for criminal trespass and theft, 2 or more previous convictions in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Assault was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.
Nov. 27
- Jardell Budier, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Cove.
Nov. 28
- Theft/criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
Nov. 29
- A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Main.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5900 block of Alabama.
- A theft was Reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of 32th Street.
Nov. 30
- Selina Perez, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Mire.
- Abran Aguilar, 25, was arrested for drag racing/ acceleration contest in the 4800 block of East Parkway.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.