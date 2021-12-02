Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 24-30

Nov. 24

  • Mykelle Cary, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1800 block of Duff.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6900 block of Capital.

Nov. 25

  • Jessie Derutte, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency and possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.

Nov. 26

  • Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for criminal trespass and theft, 2 or more previous convictions in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Assault was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.

Nov. 27

  • Jardell Budier, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Cove.

Nov. 28

  • Theft/criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Nov. 29

  • A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Main.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5900 block of Alabama.
  • A theft was Reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
  • An assault was reported in the 6400 block of 32th Street.

Nov. 30

  • Selina Perez, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Mire.
  • Abran Aguilar, 25, was arrested for drag racing/ acceleration contest in the 4800 block of East Parkway.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

