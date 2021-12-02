Groves businesswoman aims to bring long-standing cosmetic line back to everyone’s beauty essentials

GROVES — Merle Norman was once something found in the purse of just about every woman. But now, only two stores remain in the Mid County area.

However, owner Beverly Herford intends on making those two the best possible places for cosmetics, skin care and other related beauty needs.

Herford was born in Paris, Texas, but has been a long-time resident of Southeast Texas. She opened her first Merle Norman store in Groves in 1992, and acquired the Nederland Avenue store approximately two years ago.

“I have a passion and a love for this business,” Herford said. “I hope it comes across to my customers, because it is truly real.”

Herford said she also has wonderful employees to help make every woman’s shopping experience unique — such as Theresa White, manager of the Nederland location.

“I enjoy meeting the expectations of customers, meeting their needs, meeting new people,” White said “And I enjoy working with the makeup and skincare products, knowing I’m helping make somebody feel better.”

White said one of her favorite products is the Brilliant-C Brightening Serum.

“I’ve had some skin issues — discoloration and everything,” she said. “And I like this because it takes the discoloration out of my skin, age spots, stuff like that.”

But customization, Herford said, is what Merle Norman is all about.

The company was founded in 1931 by Merle Nethercutt Norman.

“Her strategy from Day One was to sit (the customer) down and let them try on the products,” Herford said. “Every product has a tester.”

The store owner said her goal is to ensure her shelves stay stocked with all products so no customer has to wait on an order.

“Merle Norman is a personal service, and we love helping women with all their cosmetic and skin care needs,” she said. “Please stop by and see us. We love our customers.”

Merle Norman in Groves is located at 4300 Lincoln Ave.

The Nederland location is at 3302 Nederland Ave.