Earl Delahoussaye Jr., 71, answered the Master’s call and departed this earthly life on November 30, 2021 at Cascades Nursing Care Facility in Port Arthur.

He was a native of New Iberia, LA and later a resident of Port Arthur, TX for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl, Sr. & Veronica Delahoussaye, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

He leaves to cherish special memories of his life: two daughters and one son; Kim Delahoussaye Perry (Lee), Ayanna Charlot, and Derrick Wiltz all of Houston, TX; one brother Eric Delahoussaye (Gwen) of Port Arthur; 2 sisters, Althea Battle and Lorraine Matthews of New Iberia, LA; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral service will be Saturday, 1:00 PM December 4, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 11 am until service time.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home Inc.