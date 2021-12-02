Carlton “Ryle” Adamson Sr., 86, of Nederland passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Beaumont.

Ryle was born on November 5, 1935 in Port Arthur, Tx to Oscar Defore (O.D.) Adamson and France Vaughn Adamson.

Ryle grew up in the Gulf Oil Refinery and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur.

He graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Economics.

He served in the Army National Guard of Texas for 7 yrs. Ryle retired form Texas Employment Commission after 30 yeays of service.

He was a member of the South East Texas Genealogical & Historical Society for many years.

He loved looking up his family history and helping people all over the Country look up their family history.

He was in the Aces Car Club for many years and loved his antique cars.

Ryle is survived by his wife of 58 yrs. Kay Irby Adamson of Nederland, son Carlton Adamson Jr. of Beaumont, daughter Allison Malone (Roger) of Jasper.

Ryle is preceded in death by his Parents O.D. and France Adamson, two brothers Donald Adamson Sr. & Wayne Adamson.

A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. December 4, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland with a Service to Honor the Life of Carlton Ryle Adamson Sr. to take place at 11:00 a.m. December 4, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.

Serving as Pallbearers will be, Roger McGuire, Ronnie Earnest, Frank Clark, Charlie Streetman, Roger Malone, Eric Adamson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Powell, Paul Smith

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Charity of your choice.