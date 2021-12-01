Guns confiscated following weekend nightspot shooting

A shooting outside a Port Arthur nightspot led to a police response and the discovery of two handguns.

Port Arthur Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of 9th Avenue after shots were fired at 2:02 a.m. Sunday.

While on scene, Sgt. Shawn Henry said officers learned a disturbance occurred with patrons inside a club who were put out by security.

The disturbance continued outside between the ejected patrons and security.

At some point, Henry said someone pointed a handgun at security and an innocent bystander, who exited the club.

The assailant left in a truck, subsequently firing several shots into the air, Henry said.

A description was given, and a vehicle was located and stopped by officers southbound on Memorial Boulevard.

Henry said the vehicle occupants were detained and identified as possible suspects, and two handguns were recovered.

“The suspects were released at the scene, and the handguns were placed into evidence,” Henry said. “This offense is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.”

On Tuesday, Port Arthur Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

A PAPD spokesperson classified the case as “under investigation” but indicated no further information was available about why an arrest was not made Sunday along Memorial Boulevard.