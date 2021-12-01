Authorities working to find who shot man early Monday

A teenager shot Monday afternoon in Port Arthur is not cooperating with authorities, police said.

On Monday at approximately 1:29 p.m., officers of the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 900 block of 18th Street in reference to an aggravated assault.

Det. Mike Hebert said officers located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, 19, was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his arm.

Det. Sadie Guedry said police have a person of interest but “due to lack of cooperation from the complainant, no arrest has been made.”

The complainant refused to file charges, she said.

Police do not think the shooting was random but investigators are unsure of what resulted in the shooting.

“At this time, (the victim) is not cooperating with police,” Guedry said.