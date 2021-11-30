Terry Batiste Flemings “T-Boy”

Terry Batiste Flemings was born August 10, 1959.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX and lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Terry was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, class of 1977.

He was employed by Exxon-Mobil for 39 years and a union member of United Steel Workers #13-243.

Terry departed this earthly life on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Terry enjoyed playing Blackjack at Louisiana casinos and watching his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.

He was predeceased by his mother Octavia “Bay-Bay” Fruge Ivory; father, Lee Batiste; and stepfathers Lionel Flemings and Hardness “Cat” Ivory.

Terry is survived by his only son, Terry Joseph Flemings (Vina) of Denver, CO; aunt, Emma Jean “Skippy” Hagger of Houston, TX; cousin/brother/son, Shawn “Shocker” Johnson (Terra) of Katy, TX and a host of cousins, friends & co-workers.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church; 920 Booker T. Washington, Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be 9:00 am until service time.

Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.