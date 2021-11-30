Port Arthur Police investigate body found on Pleasure Island

Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a female body on Pleasure Island.

Authorities do not know how the long the body was on scene before police began the discovery and investigation process Monday afternoon.

The body was found on North Levee Road, and the Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen was on scene to pronounce death.

Det. Mike Hebert said PAPD dispatch received a call of a deceased person at approximately 2:18 p.m. The body was located in the 1000 block of North Levee Road.

Investigators responded and are working this incident as “a suspicious death.”

Authorities on scene did not provide additional details.