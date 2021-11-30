Man shot Monday afternoon in Port Arthur; police track “persons of interest”

Published 12:30 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By PA News

On Monday at approximately 1:29 p.m., officers of the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 900 block of 18th Street in reference to an aggravated assault.

Det. Mike Hebert said officers located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

PAPD investigators have persons of interest in this shooting and are continuing to follow leads, Hebert said.

