Port Arthur Police investigate body found on Pleasure Island

Published 5:14 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By PA News

Police work a dead body scene on North Levee Road on Monday afternoon. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a female body on Pleasure Island.

Authorities do not know how the long the body was on scene before police began the discovery and investigation process Monday afternoon.

The body was found on North Levee Road, and the Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen was on scene to pronounce death.

Authorities on scene did not provide additional details.

Police work the scene at Pleasure Island. (Monique Batson/The News)

 

 

