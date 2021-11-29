Port Arthur Police investigate armed robbery outside Fuel Depot

Published 4:52 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By PA News

Port Arthur Police are investigating a daylight robbery outside a local gas station.

Officer Brian Jordon said a complainant told authorities that assailants in a vehicle approached in the parking lot of Fuel Depot (4200 Gulfway Drive) at approximately 10:55 a.m. Monday.

One assailant exited the vehicle and stole property from the complainant.

Jordon said the victim tried to reclaim the stolen property and was met with a firearm pointed in his direction.

The suspects then fled the scene by vehicle, Jordon said.

Police have not initially released any suspect description details.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and I.D. technicians have processed the scene for evidence, Jordon said.

More News

Port Arthur Police investigate body found on Pleasure Island

Norman C. Solco

ASK A COP — Can you legally drive in Texas with a gun on the front passenger seat?

The News raising funds for Holly Days and Jingle Bear

Print Article