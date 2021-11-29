Port Arthur Police investigate armed robbery outside Fuel Depot

Port Arthur Police are investigating a daylight robbery outside a local gas station.

Officer Brian Jordon said a complainant told authorities that assailants in a vehicle approached in the parking lot of Fuel Depot (4200 Gulfway Drive) at approximately 10:55 a.m. Monday.

One assailant exited the vehicle and stole property from the complainant.

Jordon said the victim tried to reclaim the stolen property and was met with a firearm pointed in his direction.

The suspects then fled the scene by vehicle, Jordon said.

Police have not initially released any suspect description details.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and I.D. technicians have processed the scene for evidence, Jordon said.