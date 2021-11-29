The Celebration of Life for Apostle Norman C. Solco, 85, of Port Arthur, TX, will be Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Victory Christian Church, at 5106 6th St in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 11 am until 1 pm.

Rites of Christian Burial will follow in Hollywood Community Cemetery in Orange under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home of Orange.

GUIDEINES REGARDING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED AT ALL SERVICES.

Norman Carl Solco was born on March 19, 1936, in Orange, Texas, to Valda Marshall Solco and Wellington Joseph Solco.

He passed away on Sunday night, November 21, 2021, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, TX.

A graduate of Orange’s Emma H. Wallace High School, he was a well-known jazz musician. He played saxophone, piano, organ, and drums.

He served 9 years in the US Army, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. He also served 11 years in the Texas Air National Guard.

Attending Lamar University, he earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree.

He retired from Chevron Oil Company of Port Arthur, TX.

Apostle Solco founded Victory Christian Church of Port Arthur, Texas in 1985.

Survivors include his wife Ellen Golphin Solco; children Donald Golphin Solco (Virginia) of El Paso, Texas, Reginald Laron Solco (Kim) of Nederland, Texas, Kelvin Lamar Solco (Demetria) of Beaumont, Texas; sister Gerselda Solco Bourgeois of Texas City, Texas, brother Joe Solco of Jeanerette, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.