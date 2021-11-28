Overnight shooting outside Port Arthur nightspot leads to response, recovery of guns

A shooting outside a Port Arthur nightspot led to a police response and the discovery of two handguns.

Port Arthur Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of 9th Avenue after shots were fired at 2:02 a.m. today (Nov. 28).

While on scene, Sgt. Shawn Henry said officers learned a disturbance occurred with subjects inside a club. Those subjects were put out by security.

The disturbance continued outside with subjects and security.

At some point, Henry said one of the subjects pointed a handgun at security and an innocent bystander, who exited the club.

The subjects left in a truck, subsequently firing several shots into the air, Henry said.

A description was given, and a vehicle was located and stopped by officers southbound on Memorial Boulevard.

Henry said the subjects were detained and identified as possible suspects, and two handguns were recovered.

“The suspects were released at the scene, and the handguns were placed into evidence,” Henry said. “This offense is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.”