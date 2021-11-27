Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation to meet CEO finalists

Three finalists for the CEO spot at Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation are set to make presentations before the board Monday night.

The three are Biguita Hernandez-Smith, Larry Calhoun and Jessica Carpenter.

The agenda for the meeting includes presentations by the candidates and possible questions of the candidates. The board is set to deliberate the appointment of a CEO during executive session but is not expected to make a final decision Monday.

The new CEO will take the place of Floyd Batiste, who resigned after 17 years at the helm of the organization. His last day was Sept. 30.

The deputy director, George Davis, was named interim to the position. He did not apply for the CEO spot.

Batiste’s resignation came after a staff member filed a grievance against him in February, of which Batiste said he disagreed with “100 percent.”

The Port Arthur EDC board; however, accepted the findings of the grievance as shown in the minutes of the April 29 meeting. The sole vote against the reprimand was John Chirafis, who resigned from the EDC board in July.