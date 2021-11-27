Port Arthur-born engineer recognized for community, professional impact

The professional success of a Port Arthur native and 1989 Thomas Jefferson High School graduate is garnering attention and recognition.

Demetria F. Hall, formerly Hawkins, is being honored Dec. 4 at the Aggie Impact Gala, the fundraising arm of the Texas A&M Black Former Student Network at Texas A&M University – College Station.

The Gala financially helps African American students at Texas A&M, along with honoring former Black students who have made an impact in their communities and professions. For more information, log onto aggieimpactgala.org.

Hall, who earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Texas A&M, is a systems engineer for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. She also leads Lockheed’s Flight Simulation & STEM program.

It’s in this role that she runs a diverse team of volunteer engineers promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at Dallas/Fort Worth schools.

Hall is the daughter of Janet Green Hawkins and the late Freddie Joe Hawkins.

Hall’s grandmother, Willie Mae Green, 92, is also very proud of her granddaughter’s accomplishments.

Hall is married to her college sweetheart, Albert Hall, and has two children: Heather and Nicholas.

Hall enjoys serving her community and was initiated through the Omicron Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at Texas A&M University in Spring 1993. She remains an active member with the North Dallas Suburban Chapter.

She served as chair and co-chair for Project-Science & Everyday Experiences.

Hall is a member of Trinity Chapter of The Links, incorporated and served as co-chair for service to youth enabling the chapter to be recognized for its STEM program and played an integral role in a NSBE Jr. partnership.

She was a mentor for the “59 for the Future” mentor, a program established by the Western Area of The Links, incorporated for young women interested in engineering.

Other volunteer efforts include FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and serving as head judge for the FIRST LEGO League North Texas Region. She served as a mentor and a sponsor for The Hockaday School’s FIRST Robotics Competition team.

Over the years, Hall received many honors including: The President’s Volunteer Service Award issued by The U.S.-White House; Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ prestigious Aero Star Award (this award is given to less than 1% of employees annually); the 2018 NSBE Hidden Figures: Top STEM Influencers; The National Women of Color STEM: Community Service in industry Award representing Lockheed Martin Corporation; Community Service in Industry Award by Career Communications Group’s “Women of Color” magazine, Consumers Energy and General Motors at the 2020 Women of Color STEM Hybrid Conference; Black Engineer of the Year: Modern Day Technology Award category; and the Community Service Award for the 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) STEM Global Competitiveness Conference.