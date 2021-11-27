PHOTO GALLERY — Players, community enjoy Thanksgiving practice

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves faithful packed the sidelines for the Indians’ traditional Thanksgiving Day practice Thursday.

The team holds a practice morning practice on the holiday if they are still playing.

The booster club served breakfast to those in attendance, while the players went through their final walkthrough prior to Friday’s Round 3 playoff game.

After the game, the team huddled around PNG Head Coach Brandon Faircloth for a prayer and some final advice.

Players and coaches stayed on the field for a while after practice to talk with family and friends.

Noah Jackson was also in attendance for the practice.

Members of the community took time to talk with him and welcome him back after recovering in a Houston hospital for more than a month after a brain injury suffered during a junior varsity football game in October.