PHOTO GALLERY — Black Friday shopping brings in customers

GROVES — A line of people gathered outside Adorned in Grace & Love Boutique Friday morning, even before the store opened at 8 a.m.

It was a festive atmosphere, as customers, community members and merchants welcomed in the shopping season at The Courtyard, 4321 Lincoln Avenue in Groves.

Extra help was on hand and even a few Mimosas for those ready to celebrate.

Participating businesses within The Courtyard included Adorned in Grace, Lil Mommy’s Boutique, Boutique & Bling and Groves Nutrition.