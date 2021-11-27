PHOTO GALLERY — Black Friday shopping brings in customers

Published 12:32 am Saturday, November 27, 2021

By PA News

GROVES — A line of people gathered outside Adorned in Grace & Love Boutique Friday morning, even before the store opened at 8 a.m.

It was a festive atmosphere, as customers, community members and merchants welcomed in the shopping season at The Courtyard, 4321 Lincoln Avenue in Groves.

Extra help was on hand and even a few Mimosas for those ready to celebrate.

Participating businesses within The Courtyard included Adorned in Grace, Lil Mommy’s Boutique, Boutique & Bling and Groves Nutrition.

More News

Genuine Health celebrates new Port Arthur location; “It was God-driven”

Port Arthur man charged for cutting someone’s face

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation to meet CEO finalists

Port Arthur council to consider appointing new judge

Print Article