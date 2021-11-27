Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 17-23

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23:

Nov. 17

  • An information report was taken in the 4200 block of Main.

Nov. 18

  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 19

  • Adalberto Sanchez, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 7100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Krystal Sasser, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

Nov. 20

  • A criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Manchester.

Nov. 21

  • Reggie Quezada, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for criminal trespass and failed to identify giving false/fictitious information in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Ivan Gonzalez, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 5900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of habitation was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5300 block of Kent.

Nov. 22

  • Joseph Fuselier II, 35, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest/detention with previous convictions in the 1700 block of Imhoff.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
  • An information report was taken in the 2800 block of Oak.

Nov. 23

  • Jackie Vincent, 64, was arrested for silent or abusive calls to 911 Service in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.
  • An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Anselmo.

