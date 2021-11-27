Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 17-23
Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 27, 2021
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23:
Nov. 17
- An information report was taken in the 4200 block of Main.
Nov. 18
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
Nov. 19
- Adalberto Sanchez, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 7100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Krystal Sasser, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
Nov. 20
- A criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Manchester.
Nov. 21
- Reggie Quezada, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for criminal trespass and failed to identify giving false/fictitious information in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Ivan Gonzalez, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 5900 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of habitation was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5300 block of Kent.
Nov. 22
- Joseph Fuselier II, 35, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest/detention with previous convictions in the 1700 block of Imhoff.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
- An information report was taken in the 2800 block of Oak.
Nov. 23
- Jackie Vincent, 64, was arrested for silent or abusive calls to 911 Service in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.
- An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Anselmo.