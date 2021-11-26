Port Arthur Police respond after man stabbed along his face

A man suffered a stab wound on his face Wednesday evening in Port Arthur, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Without releasing a name, Sgt. Shelby Harper said a male suspect was located at the scene of the altercation, arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for booking.

Port Arthur Police began its investigation after responding to the 7900 block of Heatherbrook Trail in reference to the stabbing at approximately 6:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Harper said the victim had a non-life threatening laceration to the left side of his face.