Groves PD’s Blue Santa to bring cheer for second year

Last year, Detective Chris Robin and the Groves Police Department decided to hold their own Blue Santa effort to give back to a community in the midst of the pandemic.

Robin saw a growing need for the charity as the economy took a dive.

“We wanted to have a program that helped us engage with our community,” Robin said. “Every holiday, there are families and people in need. It is just a way for us to come together as a community and help those less fortunate. Blue Santa has been around for many years.”

Robin said Groves Police often helped nearby agencies with their Blue Santa events in the past.

“We decided to set up our own nonprofit so we could focus on our own community, since this is where our agency is,” he said. “We had our first big one last year, and it went pretty well.”

He said the school districts help by providing names of children who might be in need of gifts.

“If you feel like you may need assistance, reach out through your school district,” Robin said. “We have a lot of lists together. All of our lists come from the school districts. They are very, very aware of the students and their families who are less fortunate. Unfortunately, the list is long. There are a lot of people out there that need assistance. The holiday season is a great time for the community to step up and make it a good experience for these kids.”

Sponsors help the department purchase and wrap gifts.

The plan includes having a parade throughout Groves with multiple police emergency vehicles and a Blue Santa. Officers and volunteers will visit numerous houses over several days and hand-deliver presents to children in need.

Robin said the department is tentatively set Dec. 20 or 21 for the parade to bring the gifts to the children.

Those interested in donating can contact Robin or Officer Macie Jackson at the Groves Police Department at 409-962-0244.

Robin can be reached by email at crobin@cigrovestx.com and Jackson can be reached at mbergeron@cigrovestx.com.

People can also go by the department and talk to the receptionists.