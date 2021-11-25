Port Neches-Groves Thanksgiving football practice includes welcomed team member Noah Jackson

Published 10:30 am Thursday, November 25, 2021

By Chris Moore

Noah Jackson talks with his uncle, Darin Borne, during the Thanksgiving Day practice. (Chris Moore/The News)

Noah Jackson stopped by the Port Neches-Groves Thanksgiving practice Thursday.

Pete Kinnett prays for Noah during the practice. (Chris Moore/The News)

Members of the community took time to talk with him and welcome him back after recovering in a Houston hospital for more than a month after a brain injury suffered during a junior varsity football game in October.

After the practice, Jackson spoke with players and coaches and told them he would be watching the game from home Friday.

PNG travels out of state to take on Texas High School at Northwestern State University in Louisiana for a third round playoff matchup.

Noah Jackson talks to Lindsey Kinnett at the PNG Thanksgiving practice. (Chris Moore/The News)

 

