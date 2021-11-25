Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau makes Thanksgiving college football commitment

Published 11:18 am Thursday, November 25, 2021

By Chris Moore

Jaylon Guilbeau poses in his All-American jersey during an October celebration with his parents, Nicole and Floyd. (Chris Moore/The News)

Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau has changed his commitment status as signing day looms

The highly touted cornerback recommitted to the University of Texas, the senior announced in a Thanksgiving Day post.

Guilbeau had previously committed to the Longhorns prior to his junior season. Prior to this school year, he changed his commitment status to TCU, but ultimately recommitted to Texas after the departure of TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson.

Guilbeau is expected to graduate from Memorial in December and start attending UT next semester.

