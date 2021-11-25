Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau makes Thanksgiving college football commitment

Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau has changed his commitment status as signing day looms

The highly touted cornerback recommitted to the University of Texas, the senior announced in a Thanksgiving Day post.

Guilbeau had previously committed to the Longhorns prior to his junior season. Prior to this school year, he changed his commitment status to TCU, but ultimately recommitted to Texas after the departure of TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson.

Guilbeau is expected to graduate from Memorial in December and start attending UT next semester.