Man assaulted at Dollar General; Port Arthur Police make Thanksgiving arrest
Published 8:04 pm Thursday, November 25, 2021
Port Arthur Police made a Thanksgiving arrest after an altercation led to an assault at Dollar General.
Sgt. Shelby Harper said officers responded to the store at 3345 Twin City Highway at approximately 4:25 p.m. Thursday following a disturbance.
Investigators determined a male assailant assaulted a male victim and took his money and food before fleeing.
Harper said officers located a suspect a short distance from the scene and placed him under arrest.
The suspect’s name and charge or charges were not immediately released.
He was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.