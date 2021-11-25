Man assaulted at Dollar General; Port Arthur Police make Thanksgiving arrest

Published 8:04 pm Thursday, November 25, 2021

By PA News

Port Arthur Police made a Thanksgiving arrest after an altercation led to an assault at Dollar General.

Sgt. Shelby Harper said officers responded to the store at 3345 Twin City Highway at approximately 4:25 p.m. Thursday following a disturbance.

Investigators determined a male assailant assaulted a male victim and took his money and food before fleeing.

Harper said officers located a suspect a short distance from the scene and placed him under arrest.

The suspect’s name and charge or charges were not immediately released.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

