Port Arthur getting ready for tree lighting with help from Titans football team

The Memorial Titans football team will help Port Arthur kick off the holiday season this year during the city’s annual tree lighting.

The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) at city hall, 444 Fourth St.

Christe Whitley-Ned, executive secretary, said this is the second year for the tree lighting. Last year featured a Port Arthur Independent School District choir.

“We want to do something to get the community out. Everybody has been locked down in COVID and numbers are going down,” Whitley-Ned said.

The event is a way to lift people’s spirits, she said.

The event is outside and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask. Masks will be available, as well as hand sanitizer.

City staff members have worked hard to make the event successful and to make downtown look festive. Whitley-Ned gave kudos to chief sanitarian Lacy Brown, environmental health supervisor James Brown, sanitarian Nathanial Collins and parks and recreation coordinator Johnny Brown, as well as Isaac Riser, Mike Flores and Shane Jennings.

The large Christmas tree outside city hall is accompanied by lighted wire reindeers and other holiday décor.

The lighting ties into the big event hosted by the city and the Museum of the Gulf Coast on Dec. 11.

The Museum’s event will feature Santa, live reindeer, face painting and more from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

The city’s event, to be held at the Ernest Simpson Jr. Downtown Pavilion from noon to 8 p.m., features an ice skating rink, mechanical bull, zip line, Zorb Ball racing, Euro bungee and Snowzilla Slide Jr. as well as food vendors and pop-up shops.