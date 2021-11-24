PHOTO FEATURE — Drop toys off at Port Arthur News office

The Port Arthur News, located at 2349 Memorial Blvd., is collecting toys for families in need through Dec. 13. The toy drive goes to the children served by Legacy Community Health, which provides a variety of treatments for children and adults regardless of their ability to pay. Unwrapped toys can be brought to The News building between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.