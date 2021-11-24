HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Port Arthur Police ask for help locating felon.

A dangerous and possibly armed man is wanted by local police, authorities announced Tuesday evening.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Jones.

The 24-year-old has two warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a motion to revoke probation for aggravated assault.

“If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Port Arthur Police Department or;

if you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App,” a release from the PAPD says.