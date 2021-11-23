Sandra Lou “Sweet” Johnson, 55 of Port Arthur, TX went to be with her heavenly father on Friday November 12, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lonny Johnson Sr. and Beulah Johnson.

In her loving memory she leaves behind her children, Donzavian, Dizavian, Dijon, and Jameisyni, grandkids Donzavian Jr and Khi’Leigh, her siblings Cynthia Johnson, Wanda Lewis, Linda Shepherd(Kenneth), Carolyn Johnson, Lonny Johnson Jr., Christopher Johnson(Yolanda), and Cornell “Dewayne” Johnson. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and co-workers.

A viewing will be held on Friday November 26, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home 2500 Proctor Street from 9 AM to 11 AM .

A private memorial service will be held.