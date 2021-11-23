Pearl Lee Jones Gilbert was born July 12, 1932 to the late Bertha Beatrice Crockett and Walter Jones in Cheneyville, Louisiana.

On November 18, 2021 God saw fit that it was time to call His child home and in those moments she passed away peacefully.

Pearl Lee leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 66 years Raymond J. Gilbert; five daughters, Adrianne Gilbert-Joubert, Gayle Gilbert, Cordelia Gilbert, Ida G. Robinson (Coy), Dedra G. Agbonlahor (Jay); four sons, Alfred Jones, Christopher Gilbert, Walter Gilbert and Darrell Gilbert; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Crockett and Walter Jones; her grandparents, Charles Malone, Lenora Chambers and Emily Crockett; sons Robert C. McDonald, Raymond Gilbert, Jr. (Poncho) and John F. Gilbert (Tiger).

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.